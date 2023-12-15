TriStar Gold (CVE:TSG) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.09

TriStar Gold, Inc. (CVE:TSG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09, with a volume of 9000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.
TriStar Gold Price Performance
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of C$23.79 million, a PE ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 0.85.
About TriStar Gold
TriStar Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal prospects in the Americas. Its flagship property is its 100% owned the Castelo de Sonhos gold project that consists of approximately 17,177 hectares of mineral rights on various contiguous claims located in Pará State, Brazil.
See Also
