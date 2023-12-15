Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Stock Holdings Lifted by ProVise Management Group LLC

ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,836 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $765,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 95.2% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 82 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $475.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $465.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $442.43.

Insider Transactions at Tyler Technologies

In other news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.78, for a total value of $2,840,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,596,992. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.27, for a total transaction of $4,633,970.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 6,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,696,128. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.78, for a total value of $2,840,460.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 6,400 shares in the company, valued at $2,596,992. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,112 shares of company stock valued at $19,931,024. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of TYL opened at $410.20 on Friday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $301.69 and a 1 year high of $426.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $398.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $395.31. The stock has a market cap of $17.28 billion, a PE ratio of 110.57, a PEG ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.79.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.19. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 8.22%. The business had revenue of $494.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.47 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tyler Technologies Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Platform Technologies. The company offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools; and financial management systems.

Further Reading

