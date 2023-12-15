United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised United-Guardian from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd.

Get United-Guardian alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on United-Guardian

United-Guardian Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ UG opened at $8.14 on Thursday. United-Guardian has a 1 year low of $5.79 and a 1 year high of $12.51. The firm has a market cap of $37.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.73.

United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. United-Guardian had a return on equity of 24.97% and a net margin of 22.85%. The business had revenue of $3.06 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United-Guardian

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in United-Guardian by 0.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 226,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,399,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in United-Guardian by 1.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 107,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in United-Guardian by 66.6% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 93,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,123,000 after purchasing an additional 37,300 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in United-Guardian by 88.5% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 15,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in United-Guardian by 55.4% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 15,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 5,596 shares in the last quarter. 22.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United-Guardian Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

United-Guardian, Inc manufactures and markets cosmetic ingredients, pharmaceuticals, medical lubricants, and proprietary specialty industrial products in the United States and internationally The company offers cosmetic ingredients, including LUBRAJEL, a line of water-based gel formulation for sensory enhancement, lubrication, and texture to personal care products; LUBRAJEL NATURAL for skin moisturizing; LUBRAJEL MARINE that develops natural products using naturally derived polymers; LUBRAJEL OlL NATURAL, which makes luxuriant textures without adding viscosity; LUBRAJEL TERRA, a multifunctional, moisturizing hydrogel products; LUBRASIL II SB, a formulation of LUBRAJEL; LUBRAJEL II XD; B-122, a powdered lubricant used in the manufacture of pressed powders, eyeliners, rouges, and industrial products; and ORCHID COMPLEX, an oil-soluble base for extract of fresh orchids used in fragrance products, such as perfumes and toiletries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for United-Guardian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United-Guardian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.