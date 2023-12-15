United Utilities Group PLC (LON:UU) Insider Buys £186.83 in Stock

United Utilities Group PLC (LON:UU – Get Free Report) insider Louise Beardmore purchased 17 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,099 ($13.80) per share, with a total value of £186.83 ($234.53).

On Wednesday, October 11th, Louise Beardmore bought 18 shares of United Utilities Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 972 ($12.20) per share, with a total value of £174.96 ($219.63).

United Utilities Group stock opened at GBX 1,110 ($13.93) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 420.76, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of £7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -22,200.00, a P/E/G ratio of 138.87 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,058.91 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,004.07.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of GBX 16.59 ($0.21) per share. This represents a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 21st. United Utilities Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -94,000.00%.

UU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays cut United Utilities Group to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from GBX 1,310 ($16.44) to GBX 1,290 ($16.19) in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd.

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is involved in the renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and provision of consulting, and project management services. The company operates 43,000 kilometers of water pipes; and 79,000 kilometers of wastewater pipes.

