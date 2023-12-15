Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Sold by Appleton Partners Inc. MA

Appleton Partners Inc. MA decreased its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,519 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,241 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Valero Energy by 1.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 33,427 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,394,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Valero Energy by 21.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 100,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,163,000 after buying an additional 17,844 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Valero Energy by 12.5% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 60,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,167,000 after buying an additional 6,735 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Valero Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $1,253,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in Valero Energy by 21.0% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,780 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Trading Up 3.5 %

NYSE VLO opened at $129.18 on Friday. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $104.18 and a 12 month high of $152.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $43.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $125.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.94.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $7.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.36 by $0.13. Valero Energy had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 39.97%. The firm had revenue of $38.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently 13.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on VLO shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $142.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $152.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.64.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

