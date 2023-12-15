Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU) Shares Gap Up to $53.41

Shares of Value Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:VALU – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $53.41, but opened at $54.97. Value Line shares last traded at $54.49, with a volume of 722 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Value Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th.

Get Value Line alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on VALU

Value Line Trading Up 8.0 %

The company has a market cap of $458.11 million, a PE ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.19.

Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter. Value Line had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 46.77%. The company had revenue of $9.74 million for the quarter.

Value Line Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 30th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 27th. Value Line’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Value Line by 627.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Value Line by 393.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Value Line by 72.5% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in shares of Value Line by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Value Line by 165.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 1,307 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.38% of the company’s stock.

Value Line Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Value Line, Inc produces and sells investment periodicals and related publications. Its investment periodicals and related publications cover a range of investments, including stocks, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), and options. The company's research services include The Value Line Investment Survey, The Value Line Investment Survey – Small and Mid-Cap, The Value Line 600, and The Value Line Fund Advisor Plus that provide statistical and text coverage of various investment securities, with an emphasis placed on its proprietary research, analysis, and statistical ranks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Value Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Value Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.