VanEck Steel ETF (NYSEARCA:SLX) Shares Sold by ProVise Management Group LLC

ProVise Management Group LLC reduced its holdings in VanEck Steel ETF (NYSEARCA:SLX – Free Report) by 34.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC owned approximately 0.30% of VanEck Steel ETF worth $351,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SLX. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Steel ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Steel ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $95,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in VanEck Steel ETF by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Steel ETF in the first quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Steel ETF in the first quarter valued at $227,000.

VanEck Steel ETF Stock Performance

VanEck Steel ETF stock opened at $72.10 on Friday. VanEck Steel ETF has a one year low of $55.19 and a one year high of $72.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.94 million, a P/E ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.35.

VanEck Steel ETF Profile

Market Vectors Steel ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the NYSE Arca Steel Index (STEEL or the Index) by investing in a portfolio of securities that generally replicates STEEL. STEEL, calculated by the NYSE Alternext, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies predominantly involved in the production of steel products or mining and processing of iron ore.

