Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX) Shares Sold by Farther Finance Advisors LLC

Farther Finance Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX – Free Report) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 585 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VSGX. Wells Financial Advisors INC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 71.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 139.3% in the second quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 290.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of BATS VSGX opened at $54.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.20. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.84.

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Profile

The Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (VSGX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex USA Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of global ex-US companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance criteria. VSGX was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

