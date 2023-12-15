Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 318 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 124,379.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 598,876,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,134,857,000 after acquiring an additional 598,395,639 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 35.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,282,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,951,166,000 after acquiring an additional 30,551,322 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,861,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 97.9% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,023,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,895,000 after acquiring an additional 4,958,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 582.2% during the second quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,807,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,170,000 after acquiring an additional 4,955,891 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $47.59 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.26. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $41.48 and a 12 month high of $47.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

