Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lessened its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 513,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 77,300 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.17% of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF worth $31,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $666,000. Sierra Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 10.8% in the second quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 195,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,033,000 after acquiring an additional 19,044 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $384,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,078,000.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Price Performance

VGK stock opened at $64.16 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 1 year low of $54.92 and a 1 year high of $64.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.34.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Company Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

