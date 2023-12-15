Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Sold by M Holdings Securities Inc.

M Holdings Securities Inc. trimmed its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 40.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,426 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1,209.7% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter valued at $7,068,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 154.8% during the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 47,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,992,000 after acquiring an additional 28,590 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 12.7% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 9,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter valued at $171,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

VYM opened at $111.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $51.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $98.40 and a 52 week high of $112.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.59.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

