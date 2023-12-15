Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VTWV) Short Interest Up 38.8% in November

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VTWV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 27,200 shares, a growth of 38.8% from the November 15th total of 19,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $244,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 285,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,030,000 after purchasing an additional 10,575 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 69.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 5,257 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $886,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 6,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the period.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF stock opened at $135.90 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $119.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.72. Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $109.96 and a 52 week high of $137.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $842.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd were paid a $0.794 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $3.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (VTWV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap value stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on price-to-book-value. VTWV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

