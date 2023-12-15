Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Sold by ProVise Management Group LLC

ProVise Management Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 958 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 28.4% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 42,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,123,000 after acquiring an additional 9,492 shares during the period. Dunhill Financial LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the second quarter worth $1,948,000. Idaho Trust Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the second quarter worth $1,036,000. Finally, BOKF NA raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 19.2% during the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 3,755 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BND opened at $73.51 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $70.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.13. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.99 and a fifty-two week high of $74.90.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.201 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

