Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,140,000 shares, an increase of 16.7% from the November 15th total of 976,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,554,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

VXUS opened at $57.72 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $50.95 and a 1-year high of $58.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.22. The stock has a market cap of $60.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bailard Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 81,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,588,000 after buying an additional 1,394 shares in the last quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $223,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $842,000. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 261,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,651,000 after buying an additional 6,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 68,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,852,000 after buying an additional 676 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

