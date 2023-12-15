VerifyMe, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRME) Short Interest Update

VerifyMe, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRME – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a decline of 37.7% from the November 15th total of 11,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 493,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Institutional Trading of VerifyMe
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of VerifyMe in the first quarter worth approximately $383,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of VerifyMe by 492.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 89,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 74,046 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of VerifyMe in the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of VerifyMe in the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VerifyMe in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. 13.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
VerifyMe Stock Down 1.7 %
VRME stock opened at $1.13 on Friday. VerifyMe has a 52 week low of $0.85 and a 52 week high of $2.27. The company has a market capitalization of $11.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.
VerifyMe Company Profile
VerifyMe, Inc, together with its subsidiary, PeriShip Global, LLC, operates as a technology solutions provider that specializes in products to connect brands with consumers and providing brands with end-to-end logistics management for their products. The company operates through two segments, VerifyMe Solutions and PeriShip Global Solutions.
