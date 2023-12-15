VerifyMe, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRME) Short Interest Update

VerifyMe, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRME – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a decline of 37.7% from the November 15th total of 11,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 493,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of VerifyMe in the first quarter worth approximately $383,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of VerifyMe by 492.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 89,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 74,046 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of VerifyMe in the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of VerifyMe in the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VerifyMe in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. 13.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VRME stock opened at $1.13 on Friday. VerifyMe has a 52 week low of $0.85 and a 52 week high of $2.27. The company has a market capitalization of $11.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

VerifyMe ( NASDAQ:VRME Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. VerifyMe had a negative net margin of 12.48% and a negative return on equity of 20.65%. The business had revenue of $5.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 million. On average, analysts forecast that VerifyMe will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VerifyMe, Inc, together with its subsidiary, PeriShip Global, LLC, operates as a technology solutions provider that specializes in products to connect brands with consumers and providing brands with end-to-end logistics management for their products. The company operates through two segments, VerifyMe Solutions and PeriShip Global Solutions.

