Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Salem Investment Counselors Inc.

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. cut its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,245 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 24,283 shares during the quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 18.0% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 102,379 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,317,000 after purchasing an additional 15,603 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.8% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 499,869 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $16,201,000 after purchasing an additional 8,721 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 181.7% in the third quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 41,135 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 26,531 shares during the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 11.9% in the third quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 41,730 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 4,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $155,000. 61.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on VZ. Tigress Financial lowered their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays raised shares of Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Insider Transactions at Verizon Communications

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 23,380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $888,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,886,130. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 23,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $888,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,886,130. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total transaction of $127,888.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,772,635.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

NYSE:VZ opened at $37.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $159.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.43. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.14 and a fifty-two week high of $42.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.63.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.27 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 21.26%. Verizon Communications’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 53.63%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

