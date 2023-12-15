Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) Price Target Increased to $42.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Citigroup from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the cell phone carrier’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on VZ. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Tigress Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Verizon Communications from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $42.00.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $37.89 on Thursday. Verizon Communications has a 1 year low of $30.14 and a 1 year high of $42.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.63. The firm has a market cap of $159.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.64, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.43.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.05. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 21.26%. The firm had revenue of $33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.02%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.63%.

Insider Transactions at Verizon Communications

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total transaction of $127,888.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,772,635.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total transaction of $127,888.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,295 shares in the company, valued at $1,772,635.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 23,380 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $888,440.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,886,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Verizon Communications

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Avion Wealth raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 208.2% in the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 752 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 544.2% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 889 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. 61.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

