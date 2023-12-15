Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) Short Interest Down 32.5% in November

Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,360,000 shares, a decrease of 32.5% from the November 15th total of 4,980,000 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,440,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Verra Mobility Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VRRM opened at $22.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. Verra Mobility has a 12-month low of $13.19 and a 12-month high of $22.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.52.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. Verra Mobility had a return on equity of 47.96% and a net margin of 10.38%. The firm had revenue of $209.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.59 million. Analysts predict that Verra Mobility will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Verra Mobility

In other Verra Mobility news, CEO David Martin Roberts sold 193,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total transaction of $3,907,555.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 568,370 shares in the company, valued at $11,492,441.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 125.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,543,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,514,000 after buying an additional 11,996,697 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 1,024.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,486,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,067,000 after buying an additional 2,265,174 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,792,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,089,000 after buying an additional 1,759,393 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 1,439.4% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,707,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,923,000 after buying an additional 1,596,194 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 167.2% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,201,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,164,000 after buying an additional 1,377,421 shares during the period.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Verra Mobility from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. UBS Group began coverage on Verra Mobility in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verra Mobility has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.20.

About Verra Mobility

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Services, Government Solutions, and Parking Solutions. The Commercial Services segment provides automated toll and violations management, and title and registration services to rental car companies, fleet management companies, and other large fleet owners.

