Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA) Short Interest Update

Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a decline of 21.8% from the November 15th total of 11,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

VSDA stock opened at $47.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $263.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 0.86. Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF has a 12-month low of $41.26 and a 12-month high of $47.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.88.

Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.0389 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF

Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 20.6% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 298,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,492,000 after acquiring an additional 51,017 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 63.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 55,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,513,000 after purchasing an additional 21,566 shares in the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC bought a new stake in Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $970,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 122,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,651,000 after purchasing an additional 3,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter.

The VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (VSDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Victory Dividend Accelerator index. The fund tracks an index of dividend-paying US large- and mid-cap stocks with a high likelihood of future dividend growth. VSDA was launched on Apr 18, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

