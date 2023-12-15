Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA) Short Interest Update

Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a decline of 21.8% from the November 15th total of 11,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF Stock Up 0.6 %
VSDA stock opened at $47.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $263.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 0.86. Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF has a 12-month low of $41.26 and a 12-month high of $47.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.88.
Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.0389 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF
Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF Company Profile
The VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (VSDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Victory Dividend Accelerator index. The fund tracks an index of dividend-paying US large- and mid-cap stocks with a high likelihood of future dividend growth. VSDA was launched on Apr 18, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.
