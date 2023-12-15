Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. (NASDAQ:VWE) Short Interest Down 26.5% in November

Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. (NASDAQ:VWE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 313,400 shares, a decline of 26.5% from the November 15th total of 426,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 145,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Vintage Wine Estates Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VWE opened at $0.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.82 million, a P/E ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.17. Vintage Wine Estates has a 1-year low of $0.47 and a 1-year high of $3.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Vintage Wine Estates (NASDAQ:VWE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $73.27 million for the quarter. Vintage Wine Estates had a negative return on equity of 84.01% and a negative net margin of 71.39%. Equities analysts predict that Vintage Wine Estates will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vintage Wine Estates

In other news, Director Paul S. Walsh acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.58 per share, with a total value of $29,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 678,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,699.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In the last three months, insiders bought 156,911 shares of company stock valued at $88,861. 54.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Vintage Wine Estates by 7,240.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 8,254 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vintage Wine Estates in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vintage Wine Estates in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Vintage Wine Estates in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vintage Wine Estates in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 85.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vintage Wine Estates

Vintage Wine Estates, Inc produces and sells wines and spirits in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the brands Bar Dog, B.R. Cohn, Cameron Hughes, Cherry Pie, Firesteed, Kunde, and others. It also owns and operates hospitality facilities; and provides bottling, fulfillment, and storage services to other companies on a contract basis.

