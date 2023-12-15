Virios Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRI) Short Interest Down 35.8% in November

Virios Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 291,100 shares, a decrease of 35.8% from the November 15th total of 453,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 417,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Virios Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Virios Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Virios Therapeutics by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 120,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 11,467 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Virios Therapeutics by 528.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 11,887 shares in the last quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virios Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, McCollum Christoferson Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virios Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.96% of the company’s stock.

Virios Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VIRI opened at $0.69 on Friday. Virios Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.22 and a 1 year high of $2.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.17.

About Virios Therapeutics

Virios Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VIRI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.04. On average, equities analysts predict that Virios Therapeutics will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Virios Therapeutics, Inc, a development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing novel antiviral therapies to treat diseases associated with a viral triggered abnormal immune response. The company's lead development candidate is the IMC-1, a fixed dose combination of famciclovir and celecoxib to treat fibromyalgia.

