Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Purchased by Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP raised its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 160,811 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,189 shares during the quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP’s holdings in Visa were worth $38,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DCM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 47.0% during the second quarter. DCM Advisors LLC now owns 6,714 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Visa during the second quarter worth about $6,227,000. Covenant Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 6,553 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,021,000. Finally, Manhattan West Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 14.0% during the second quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC now owns 5,969 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Visa Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $259.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $475.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.25, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.95. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $202.13 and a 1-year high of $263.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $245.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $239.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Visa Increases Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.56 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 50.13% and a net margin of 52.90%. Visa’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 9.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 25.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 9,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $2,300,092.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,030,321.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 9,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $2,300,092.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,030,321.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total transaction of $2,084,688.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,456,790.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 98,311 shares of company stock valued at $24,264,891. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

V has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Barclays decreased their target price on Visa from $285.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Visa in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Visa from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $277.67.

Visa Company Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a person-to-person digital payments apps; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solutions, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

