VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) Shares Gap Up to $6.97

VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.97, but opened at $7.14. VIZIO shares last traded at $7.18, with a volume of 60,086 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VZIO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of VIZIO from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $11.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of VIZIO in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of VIZIO from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 25th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of VIZIO in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of VIZIO from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.38.

Get VIZIO alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on VZIO

VIZIO Stock Up 4.0 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.36, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.86.

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. VIZIO had a net margin of 1.25% and a return on equity of 5.41%. The company had revenue of $426.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that VIZIO Holding Corp. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZIO. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in VIZIO by 33.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,466,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629,570 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in VIZIO by 115,548.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,124,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123,128 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in VIZIO by 588.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 847,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,782,000 after acquiring an additional 724,541 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC increased its stake in VIZIO by 798.8% in the third quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 765,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,141,000 after acquiring an additional 680,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in VIZIO by 16.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,606,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,092,000 after acquiring an additional 659,827 shares during the last quarter. 23.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VIZIO Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for VIZIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VIZIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.