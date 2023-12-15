VNET Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) Short Interest Up 29.3% in November

VNET Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,120,000 shares, a growth of 29.3% from the November 15th total of 6,280,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,950,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days.

VNET Group Trading Down 2.0 %

VNET opened at $2.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. VNET Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.53 and a fifty-two week high of $6.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $436.44 million, a PE ratio of -9.80 and a beta of -0.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.04 and its 200 day moving average is $3.01.

VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.07. VNET Group had a negative net margin of 3.48% and a negative return on equity of 3.68%. The company had revenue of $258.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.25 million. As a group, research analysts predict that VNET Group will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in VNET Group by 749.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,561 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 7,553 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in VNET Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in VNET Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in VNET Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in VNET Group by 1,698.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 16,276 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 15,371 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on VNET shares. StockNews.com raised shares of VNET Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of VNET Group from $2.90 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday, August 25th.

VNET Group, Inc, an investment holding company, provides hosting and related services in China. It offers managed hosting services consisting of managed retail services, such as colocation services that dedicate data center space to house customers' servers and networking equipment, as well as allow customers to lease partial or entire cabinets for their servers; interconnectivity services that allow customers to connect their servers; value-added services, including hybrid IT, bare metal, firewall, server load balancing, data backup and recovery, data center management, server management, and backup server services; cloud services that allow customers to run applications over the internet using IT infrastructure; and VPN Services that extend customers' private networks by setting up connections through the public internet.

