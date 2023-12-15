Volcon, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLCN) Short Interest Update

Volcon, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLCN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 127,000 shares, a decline of 39.6% from the November 15th total of 210,400 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,430,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Volcon Stock Up 6.8 %
Shares of VLCN opened at $0.09 on Friday. Volcon has a fifty-two week low of $0.07 and a fifty-two week high of $10.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.18.
Volcon (NASDAQ:VLCN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($1.84) EPS for the quarter. Volcon had a negative return on equity of 1,201.17% and a negative net margin of 1,688.39%. The firm had revenue of $0.49 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Volcon will post -8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Volcon, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electric off road powersport vehicles in the United States. It provides electric two and four-wheel motorcycles, and utility terrain vehicles through its dealers. The company also offers a line of upgrades and accessories. Its products are designed for family off-road adventures, and work on the farm and fun transport around private land applications.
