Volcon, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLCN) Short Interest Update

Volcon, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLCN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 127,000 shares, a decline of 39.6% from the November 15th total of 210,400 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,430,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Volcon Stock Up 6.8 %

Shares of VLCN opened at $0.09 on Friday. Volcon has a fifty-two week low of $0.07 and a fifty-two week high of $10.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.18.

Volcon (NASDAQ:VLCN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($1.84) EPS for the quarter. Volcon had a negative return on equity of 1,201.17% and a negative net margin of 1,688.39%. The firm had revenue of $0.49 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Volcon will post -8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Volcon Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Volcon during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Volcon in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Volcon in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Volcon in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Volcon by 135.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 32,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 18,541 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.83% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Volcon, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electric off road powersport vehicles in the United States. It provides electric two and four-wheel motorcycles, and utility terrain vehicles through its dealers. The company also offers a line of upgrades and accessories. Its products are designed for family off-road adventures, and work on the farm and fun transport around private land applications.

Featured Stories

