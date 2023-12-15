VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 312,700 shares, a decline of 26.3% from the November 15th total of 424,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 54,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.8 days. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on VOXX International in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get VOXX International alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on VOXX International

Insider Transactions at VOXX International

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, President Beat Kahli sold 1,568,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $15,687,500.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 598,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,987,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Steven R. Downing bought 1,570,000 shares of VOXX International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $15,700,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,743,808 shares in the company, valued at $17,438,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, President Beat Kahli sold 1,568,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $15,687,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 598,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,987,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 48.31% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VOXX. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VOXX International by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 110,473 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after buying an additional 3,553 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VOXX International by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 851,516 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,490,000 after buying an additional 73,945 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VOXX International by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 64,190 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 13,700 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of VOXX International by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 45,554 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 15,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its holdings in shares of VOXX International by 157.6% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 36,764 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 22,492 shares during the last quarter. 36.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VOXX International Price Performance

Shares of VOXX opened at $11.26 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. VOXX International has a fifty-two week low of $7.24 and a fifty-two week high of $14.75.

VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 11th. The auto parts company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $113.64 million during the quarter. VOXX International had a negative net margin of 6.66% and a negative return on equity of 11.24%.

About VOXX International

(Get Free Report)

VOXX International Corporation manufactures and distributes automotive electronics, consumer electronics, and biometric products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Automotive Electronics segment offers mobile multi-media infotainment products, including overhead, seat-back, and headrest systems; automotive security, vehicle access, and remote start systems; satellite radios comprising plug and play, and direct connect models; smart phone telematics applications; mobile interface modules; automotive power accessories; rear observation and collision avoidance systems; driver distraction products; power lift gates; turn signal switches; automotive lighting products; automotive sensing and camera systems; USB ports; cruise control systems; and heated seats.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for VOXX International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VOXX International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.