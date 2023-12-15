WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 304,600 shares, a decline of 31.1% from the November 15th total of 441,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 91,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WKME shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of WalkMe in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of WalkMe in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of WalkMe from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.29.

Get WalkMe alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on WKME

WalkMe Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WKME opened at $9.87 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.18. WalkMe has a 52 week low of $7.82 and a 52 week high of $11.90.

WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). The business had revenue of $67.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.77 million. WalkMe had a negative return on equity of 93.27% and a negative net margin of 25.42%. Equities analysts expect that WalkMe will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WalkMe

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WKME. EVR Research LP boosted its position in shares of WalkMe by 0.7% in the second quarter. EVR Research LP now owns 3,030,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,088,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. B. Riley Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of WalkMe by 9.0% in the third quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 1,318,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,500,000 after acquiring an additional 108,798 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of WalkMe by 0.7% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,178,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,309,000 after acquiring an additional 8,286 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of WalkMe by 1.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,102,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,726,000 after acquiring an additional 16,760 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of WalkMe by 1.0% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 945,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,072,000 after acquiring an additional 9,309 shares during the period.

WalkMe Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adaption platform and associated professional services in the United States and internationally. The company's digital transformation intelligence provides software stack, actionable insights, and data services. It also provides workflows and applications in the form of UI elements.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WalkMe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WalkMe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.