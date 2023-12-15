Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by Appleton Partners Inc. MA

Appleton Partners Inc. MA cut its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,232 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 288.0% during the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter valued at $40,000. 72.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Richard K. Davis purchased 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $41.22 per share, with a total value of $144,270.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,937.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WFC opened at $50.50 on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $35.25 and a one year high of $50.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.91, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.42.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.15. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 17.06%. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is presently 30.24%.

WFC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Friday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.56.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

