Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Upgraded by Odeon Capital Group to Buy

Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $56.08 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on WFC. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $49.56.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on WFC

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

Shares of WFC stock opened at $50.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.42. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $35.25 and a 12 month high of $50.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.18.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.09 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. Analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Wells Fargo & Company news, Director Richard K. Davis purchased 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $41.22 per share, with a total value of $144,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,937.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Wells Fargo & Company

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WFC. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter valued at about $4,967,000. Pegasus Partners Ltd. bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 8,260.6% in the 2nd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,781,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760,328 shares in the last quarter. Cynosure Management LLC boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 94.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cynosure Management LLC now owns 153,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,549,000 after purchasing an additional 74,460 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments Inc increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 18.2% in the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 185,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,927,000 after purchasing an additional 28,551 shares during the period. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.