Western Wealth Management LLC Acquires 456 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Western Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,672 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AGG. Sowa Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 3,175 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 293,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,741,000 after acquiring an additional 13,733 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 33,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,901 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 358,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,103,000 after acquiring an additional 117,455 shares during the period. Finally, Enterprise Bank & Trust Co lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 239,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,412,000 after acquiring an additional 25,171 shares during the period. 83.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AGG opened at $98.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $94.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.94. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $91.58 and a one year high of $101.15.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

