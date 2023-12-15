Western Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA)

Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,113 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC owned 0.12% of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF worth $1,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of QEFA. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $70,178,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 16.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,200,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,939,000 after acquiring an additional 455,938 shares during the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC increased its position in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 36.8% during the second quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 1,057,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,971,000 after acquiring an additional 284,263 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 32.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 926,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,793,000 after acquiring an additional 228,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 2,722.4% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 189,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,722,000 after acquiring an additional 182,429 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF stock opened at $72.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 0.77. SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF has a one year low of $63.45 and a one year high of $72.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.29 and a 200 day moving average of $68.91.

The SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (QEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Factor Mix A-Series (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of securities from developed markets in Europe, Australia and the Far East. The index equal-weights 3 subindexes: value, minimum volatility and quality.

