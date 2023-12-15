Western Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,457 Shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

Western Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Free Report) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,482 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,457 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC owned 0.06% of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF worth $945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 108.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 694,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,208,000 after acquiring an additional 8,642,996 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,755,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476,055 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 728.0% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 278,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,196,000 after buying an additional 244,858 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,538,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,053,000 after buying an additional 150,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,944,000.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Price Performance

VRP opened at $23.14 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.36. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.88 and a fifty-two week high of $23.73.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (VRP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of variable- and floating-rate preferred stocks. VRP was launched on May 1, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

