Western Wealth Management LLC Buys 355 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Western Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,165 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 254.4% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 4,378 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in Cummins by 65.4% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 18,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,732,000 after acquiring an additional 7,191 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Cummins by 16.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 94,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,282,000 after purchasing an additional 13,058 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Cummins during the first quarter valued at approximately $711,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 43.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter. 81.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CMI. StockNews.com upgraded Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $255.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Cummins from $273.00 to $264.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cummins currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $264.50.

Shares of NYSE:CMI opened at $248.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $224.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $232.97. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $203.18 and a 52-week high of $265.28.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.14 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 8.40%. Analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 19.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th were given a dividend of $1.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 34.25%.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

