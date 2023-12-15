Western Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

Western Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,457 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index were worth $991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 541.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000.

NYSEARCA:FDL opened at $36.28 on Friday. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a one year low of $31.47 and a one year high of $38.31. The stock has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.12.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

