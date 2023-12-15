Western Wealth Management LLC Has $1.04 Million Stock Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Western Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 51.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,033 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 99,583.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 643,694,311 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $220,104,833,000 after acquiring an additional 643,048,572 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,918,406 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,387,785,000 after purchasing an additional 470,624 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 1.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,810,625 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,064,345,000 after buying an additional 274,201 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 0.5% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,510,586 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,568,118,000 after buying an additional 39,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,612,636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,254,459,000 after acquiring an additional 167,641 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $580,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,342,510. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $580,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,342,510. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 9,567 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $2,870,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,511,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,708 shares of company stock worth $15,122,689 over the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ISRG opened at $326.18 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $291.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $306.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.84 billion, a PE ratio of 76.75, a PEG ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.34. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $222.65 and a 52-week high of $358.07.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 22.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

ISRG has been the topic of several analyst reports. HSBC began coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $318.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $320.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $400.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $368.00 to $310.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $355.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, October 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $342.95.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

