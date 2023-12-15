Western Wealth Management LLC Has $1.16 Million Stake in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Western Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,501 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $1,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP increased its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 1,772.7% in the 1st quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th.

Royal Bank of Canada Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at $97.61 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $86.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.88 billion, a PE ratio of 12.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.87. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of $77.90 and a 52-week high of $104.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Free Report) (TSE:RY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $9.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.63 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 15.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.58 EPS for the current year.

Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 25th will be given a dividend of $1.0155 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 24th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.09%.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

