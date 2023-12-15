Western Wealth Management LLC Has $1.31 Million Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL)

Western Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL – Free Report) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 603 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC owned 0.07% of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF worth $1,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RWL. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 42.5% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:RWL opened at $84.99 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.98. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF has a 1 year low of $71.68 and a 1 year high of $85.15.

About Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.