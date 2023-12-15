Western Wealth Management LLC Has $1.32 Million Stake in Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:EYLD)

Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:EYLD – Free Report) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,502 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,257 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.71% of Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF worth $1,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EYLD. Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its position in Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF by 262.2% during the first quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,315,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,448,000 after purchasing an additional 952,220 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF by 126.3% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 451,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,561,000 after purchasing an additional 251,875 shares in the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC acquired a new position in Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,624,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF during the first quarter worth $7,708,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF by 9.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 230,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,144,000 after buying an additional 19,331 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:EYLD opened at $30.70 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.00 and a 200-day moving average of $28.76. The company has a market capitalization of $204.16 million, a PE ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 0.79. Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $28.64 and a 52-week high of $38.42.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.4967 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 21st.

The Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF (EYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in emerging market stocks focused on shareholder yield, as measured by dividend payments and net share buybacks. EYLD was launched on Jul 14, 2016 and is managed by Cambria.

