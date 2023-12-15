Western Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,484 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Enbridge by 3.6% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 65,754 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,443,000 after acquiring an additional 2,313 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Imprint Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Enbridge by 4.4% in the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 22,041 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Enbridge by 72.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,622,395 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $97,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge in the second quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.29% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge Price Performance

ENB stock opened at $35.56 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $75.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.87. Enbridge Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.03 and a 52-week high of $42.11.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 7.26%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.659 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.41%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is presently 234.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ENB. Scotiabank began coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial started coverage on Enbridge in a report on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Enbridge in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research cut Enbridge from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Enbridge from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Enbridge has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.33.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

