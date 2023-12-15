Western Wealth Management LLC Sells 385 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Western Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 385 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $1,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 16,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 12,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 9.4% in the second quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 15,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after buying an additional 1,329 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 113,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,790,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the period.

SLYV stock opened at $83.16 on Friday. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a twelve month low of $66.47 and a twelve month high of $86.96. The firm has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.12.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

