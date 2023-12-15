Western Wealth Management LLC Sells 680 Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Western Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 680 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $1,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VFH. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 4,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 4,844 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 19,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 5,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 25.7% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Financials ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSEARCA VFH opened at $92.09 on Friday. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 52 week low of $73.25 and a 52 week high of $92.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $82.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.55.

Vanguard Financials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

