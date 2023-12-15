Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Appleton Partners Inc. MA

Appleton Partners Inc. MA lowered its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,743 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 861 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies were worth $1,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $92,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 1,292.4% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 1,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $263,000. Institutional investors own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Kristine Kubacki sold 1,141 shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.19, for a total transaction of $131,431.79. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,052 shares in the company, valued at $351,559.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock opened at $121.80 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $111.08 and its 200-day moving average is $109.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.83 billion, a PE ratio of 29.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $91.89 and a 12-month high of $123.47.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 8.02%. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 16.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WAB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stephens boosted their price objective on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $137.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Susquehanna initiated coverage on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “positive” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.13.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Company Profile

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation provides technology-based locomotives, equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for freight cars and locomotives; builds, rebuilds, upgrades, and overhauls locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, and signal design and engineering services; services locomotives and freight cars; and provides heat exchange and cooling systems, and components and digital solutions.

