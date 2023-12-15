Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) Sets New 12-Month High at $120.64

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $120.64 and last traded at $120.21, with a volume of 82136 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $119.90.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “positive” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $137.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.13.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $111.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.25. The company has a market capitalization of $21.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.14, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.43.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 10.04%. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 16.27%.

In other Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies news, VP Kristine Kubacki sold 1,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.19, for a total transaction of $131,431.79. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,559.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WAB. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 2,233.1% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 245,277 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,589,000 after acquiring an additional 234,764 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 2.2% in the second quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 1,636,230 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $179,445,000 after acquiring an additional 35,565 shares in the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd grew its stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 20.2% in the first quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 199,289 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,140,000 after acquiring an additional 33,500 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 16.8% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 129,120 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,161,000 after acquiring an additional 18,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $1,915,000. Institutional investors own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation provides technology-based locomotives, equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for freight cars and locomotives; builds, rebuilds, upgrades, and overhauls locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, and signal design and engineering services; services locomotives and freight cars; and provides heat exchange and cooling systems, and components and digital solutions.

