Westshore Wealth LLC Decreases Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Westshore Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 510 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 0.4% of Westshore Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Westshore Wealth LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 90,144.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,386,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,607,414,000 after purchasing an additional 54,326,454 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,609,399,000. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 62.7% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,825,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,605,627,000 after buying an additional 10,724,110 shares during the period. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 161,420.2% in the second quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 7,276,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,204,404,000 after buying an additional 7,271,978 shares during the period. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 141,974.0% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,750,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,651,000 after buying an additional 4,747,612 shares during the period. 68.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $156.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $377.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $159.70. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $144.95 and a 12-month high of $180.93.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $21.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.14% and a net margin of 36.32%. As a group, analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.34%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on JNJ. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $163.00 in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $167.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, December 1st. TheStreet downgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com raised Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $179.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.75.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

