Windsor Capital Management LLC Sells 43 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Windsor Capital Management LLC reduced its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,988 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 43 shares during the period. Windsor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN raised its stake in McDonald’s by 160.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 117 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Worth Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 277.5% during the second quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MCD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Guggenheim decreased their price target on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $316.59.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 5,606 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $1,569,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,128,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total transaction of $1,151,409.07. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,446,519.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 5,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $1,569,680.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,128,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,755 shares of company stock worth $5,380,457. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald’s Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of McDonald’s stock opened at $290.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $269.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $279.82. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $245.73 and a 12 month high of $299.35.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.19. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 157.19% and a net margin of 33.31%. The company had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.68 EPS. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.75 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.80%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

Featured Stories

