Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Short Interest Update

Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,630,000 shares, a decrease of 18.3% from the November 15th total of 3,220,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,890,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WDAY shares. Loop Capital increased their price target on Workday from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Workday from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Barclays upped their price objective on Workday from $249.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Workday from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Workday from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.45.

Get Workday alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Workday

Workday Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $270.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $233.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $229.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.22 billion, a PE ratio of 1,128.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Workday has a twelve month low of $157.85 and a twelve month high of $279.83.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 3.87% and a net margin of 0.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Workday will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Workday

In other news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.22, for a total transaction of $108,617.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 174,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,526,204.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 408 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.22, for a total value of $108,617.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 174,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,526,204.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zane Rowe sold 5,216 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.41, for a total value of $1,071,418.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 159,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,849,167.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 133,126 shares of company stock worth $35,530,277 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Workday

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WDAY. RB Capital Management LLC raised its position in Workday by 2.8% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,763 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Workday by 11.8% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,511 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Workday during the first quarter worth about $2,974,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Workday by 2.7% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Workday by 10.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,391 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. 68.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Workday Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.