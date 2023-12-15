Zacks Research Comments on RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:RNR)

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research increased their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of RenaissanceRe in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 12th. Zacks Research analyst K. Dey now forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $31.60 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $29.45. The consensus estimate for RenaissanceRe’s current full-year earnings is $34.03 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for RenaissanceRe’s Q4 2024 earnings at $9.51 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $9.08 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $3.53 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $33.15 EPS.

Get RenaissanceRe alerts:

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $8.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.54 by $1.79. RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 18.08%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($9.27) EPS. RenaissanceRe’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.0% on a year-over-year basis.

RNR has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on RenaissanceRe in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on RenaissanceRe in a report on Thursday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $229.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on RenaissanceRe in a report on Friday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $242.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on RenaissanceRe from $275.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RenaissanceRe currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $232.44.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on RNR

RenaissanceRe Trading Down 3.2 %

NYSE RNR opened at $195.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. RenaissanceRe has a twelve month low of $174.22 and a twelve month high of $227.16. The company has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 0.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $211.14 and its 200 day moving average is $198.54.

Institutional Trading of RenaissanceRe

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in RenaissanceRe by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,518,448 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $634,345,000 after buying an additional 11,838 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in RenaissanceRe by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,503,190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $839,935,000 after buying an additional 440,083 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in RenaissanceRe by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,550,441 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $404,270,000 after buying an additional 129,891 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,197,056 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $409,795,000 after purchasing an additional 93,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,052,716 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $406,390,000 after purchasing an additional 135,861 shares in the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RenaissanceRe Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. RenaissanceRe’s payout ratio is 4.89%.

About RenaissanceRe

(Get Free Report)

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for RenaissanceRe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RenaissanceRe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.