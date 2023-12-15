Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Shares Gap Up to $12.82

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.82, but opened at $13.13. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $13.52, with a volume of 82,213 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ZNTL shares. Wedbush lowered shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Leerink Partnrs lowered shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.14.

Get Zentalis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ZNTL

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.59.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $0.13. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.96) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

In other Zentalis Pharmaceuticals news, insider Carrie Brownstein sold 10,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $207,246.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 105,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,060,857.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Carrie Brownstein sold 10,628 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $207,246.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 105,685 shares in the company, valued at $2,060,857.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David Michael Johnson acquired 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.88 per share, for a total transaction of $167,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 144,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,426,563.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 88.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 15,160.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 132.2% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 22.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its products candidatures include the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of inhibitor for advanced solid tumors and hematological malignancies; in Phase 2 clinical trial as a monotherapy for the treatment of uterine serous carcinoma indications; Phase 2 clinical trial in Cyclin E1 driven high-grade serous ovarian cancer, fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with PARPi for platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in platinum-resistant ovarian, and peritoneal or fallopian tube cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in relapsed or refractory osteosarcoma; Phase 1/2 clinical trial with encorafenib and cetuximab for mutant metastatic colorectal cancer; and Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in pancreatic cancer.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.