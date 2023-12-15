ZOZO (OTCMKTS:SRTTY) and CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) Head-To-Head Survey

ZOZO (OTCMKTS:SRTTY – Get Free Report) and CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ZOZO and CarParts.com’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ZOZO N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A CarParts.com $661.60 million 0.30 -$950,000.00 ($0.14) -24.86

ZOZO has higher earnings, but lower revenue than CarParts.com.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

74.2% of CarParts.com shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.5% of CarParts.com shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares ZOZO and CarParts.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ZOZO N/A N/A N/A CarParts.com -1.24% -7.21% -3.25%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for ZOZO and CarParts.com, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ZOZO 0 0 0 0 N/A CarParts.com 0 0 3 0 3.00

CarParts.com has a consensus price target of $7.25, suggesting a potential upside of 108.33%. Given CarParts.com’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe CarParts.com is more favorable than ZOZO.

Summary

CarParts.com beats ZOZO on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ZOZO

(Get Free Report)

ZOZO, Inc. operates online shopping Websites in Japan and internationally. It operates ZOZOTOWN a fashion online shopping website; WEAR, a fashion app; Multi-Size platform, a new way of shopping for clothes where users select their height and weight to purchase their ideal size; ZOZOUSED, a website for secondhand/vintage apparel; ZOZOFIT, a body management service; ZOZOGLASS, a skin tone capturing device that solves customers' challenge of cosmetic product color selection; ZOZOMAT, a 3D foot measuring tool; ZOZOSUIT, a 3D measurement bodysuit; and PayPay mall. In addition, it engages in the advertisement business. The company was formerly known as Start Today Co., Ltd. and changed its name to ZOZO, Inc. in October 2018. ZOZO, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Chiba, Japan. ZOZO, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Z Holdings Corporation.

About CarParts.com

(Get Free Report)

CarParts.com, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories in the United States and the Philippines. It offers replacement parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories to individual consumers through its network of e-commerce websites and online marketplaces. The company also sells auto parts to collision repair shops and auto parts wholesale distributors. Its flagship websites include www.carparts.com, www.jcwhitney.com, www.autopartswarehouse.com and www.usautoparts.com. The company was formerly known as U.S. Auto Parts Network, Inc. and changed its name to CarParts.com, Inc. in July 2020. CarParts.com, Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Torrance, California.

