1,065 Shares in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Bought by ST Germain D J Co. Inc.

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,065 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Allegion by 147.4% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,305,995 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $276,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373,811 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Allegion by 15.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,631,077 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $921,195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176,087 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Allegion by 18.8% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,788,171 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $573,792,000 after acquiring an additional 757,599 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Allegion in the fourth quarter valued at $76,640,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allegion by 96.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 616,605 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $65,810,000 after buying an additional 303,005 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Allegion alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ALLE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $128.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Longbow Research downgraded shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Allegion in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays cut shares of Allegion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $119.00 in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Allegion from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.57.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Robert C. Martens sold 4,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total transaction of $449,595.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,714 shares in the company, valued at $742,031.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Allegion Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Allegion stock opened at $117.52 on Friday. Allegion plc has a 12-month low of $95.94 and a 12-month high of $128.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a PE ratio of 18.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $104.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.69.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $917.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.93 million. Allegion had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 55.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Allegion plc will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allegion Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 15th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.53%.

Allegion Profile

(Free Report)

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.